UP CM Yogi Adityanath Lays Foundation Stone For Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha In Ayodhya

In a big development over the construction of the Ram temple, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, June 1, laid the foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha in Ayodhya. Yogi Adityanath performed pooja of Garbhagriha and poured cement on the stones during the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Uttar Pradesh CM offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya before attending an event regarding the under-construction Ram temple that marks a significant milestone in the process.

After laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha in Ayodhya, Yogi Aditynath told reporters, "The construction work of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was started by PM Modi almost 2 years ago. The work is successfully proceeding and we are fortunate that the ritual of keeping the stones in the Garbhagriha has been initiated today".

While providing details of the event, Acharya Raghavacharya spoke to Republic TV and said, "Today is a significant day for us. We are very happy to witness this day".

He mentioned that the 'Pran Pratishtha' program will continue till June 4, 2022.

Explaining the construction process, Nripendra Misra, Chairman of Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction committee, UP told ANI, "Work on the superstructure begins today. We have a 3-stage time frame (for completion of works) - Garbhagriha by 2023, temple construction by 2024 end, and main constructions at the temple complex by 2025".

The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, which is heading the temple's construction issued a statement last week mentioning that white marbles from the Makrana hills of Rajasthan would be used in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The Ram temple trust said the total stone volume to be used for the temple project included eight to nine lakh cubic feet of carved sandstone, 6.37 lakh cubic feet of uncarved granite, 4.70 lakh cubic feet of carved pink sandstone for the temple, and 13,300 cubic feet of Makrana white carved marble for the sanctum sanctorum.

Earlier in August 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended the foundation stone laying ceremony or 'bhoomi pujan' for the temple after which its construction had started.

The temple is expected to be ready just before the 2024 general elections.

