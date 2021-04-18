UP CM Yogi Adityanath-led Govt To Slap NSA Against 3 For Black Marketing Remdesivir Drug

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government has decided to invoke the provisions of stringent National Security Act (NSA) against 3 people. This latest development came after the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested 3 people, including 2 medical representatives were arrested for allegedly black marketing anti-viral drug Remdesivir, which is used to treat Coronavirus patients.

"The state government has instructed police to act tough against people who are black-marketing COVID-19 medicines," said a government spokesman.

This latest development comes after Kanpur Police and Special Task Force (STF) team seized 265 Remdesivir injections from the possession of 3 people. A senior UP Police Special Task Force official said that these injections were meant for black marketing. The official further informed that this was a joint operation conducted by Kanpur Police and the STF after a tip-off regarding black marketing of Remdesivir injections.

As per details shared by the Police, the Remdesivir injections were to be sold to someone at a very high price in Kidwai Nagar, the STF said in a statement. The arrested persons were identified as medical representatives Prashant Shukla and Mohan Soni, residents of Naubasta, and Sachin Kumar of Haryana. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kanpur south, Raveena Tyagi said that the batch number on the vials was found to be missing. However, the arrested persons failed to produce the bill of the vials, she added.

On Friday, the Republic TV team conducted a sting operation in a Chhattisgarh hospital which revealed how the drug is being black marketed by ward boys and doctors in the facility. As a part of its operation, one of Republic TV journalists posed as a customer and recorded a ward boy who admitted to possessing the drugs. He further revealed that each dose of Remdesivir costs around Rs 10,000 in the black market and would take cash payment for the drugs.

It was revealed that doctors have been selling the Remdesivir drug at Rs 16,000 in some places. A doctor who was black-marketing the drug stated that it is readily available if a customer is willing to pay immediately. However, there is no clarity on the originality of the Remdesivir stock available with these doctors.

Following this, the Rajkot police arrested two people for allegedly selling Remdesivir in the black market. Taking a cue from media reports regarding illegal sales of Remdesivir injection in a Raipur hospital through ward boys, the police carried out an investigation, nabbing two individuals involved in the racket.

The officials also recovered four such injections that they intended to sell for Rs 10,000 each. The police had received specific information regarding a 24-year-old Devang Marg who possessed the stock of injections and was selling them for Rs 10,000 each. The crime branch team set a trap for the agent and asked him to provide the injection at Guruprasad Chowk. He was then caught illegally possessing the drugs and selling them on the black market

The police stated that the accused has admitted to procured the injections from one Paresh Vaja who resides near a COVID hospital in Raipur. Restrictive action has been taken against the two and further investigation is underway. The police is also investigating that how the accused procured the injections through interrogation and action will be taken against them soon.

Health Minister issues warning

There has been a shortage of life-saving injection in the city, which is essential for treating COVID-19. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, on Friday, stated officials were directed to take action against those indulging in the sale of life-saving drug Remdesivir in the black market. He urged the public to report incidents of Remdesivir being peddled in the black market and vowed to take stringent action on those indulging in such illegal sale of the drug. Currently, the active cases in Chhattisgarh stand at 1,24,303.

