UP CM Yogi Adityanath Misses 'Jalabhishek' Ceremony Performed At Ram Temple In Ayodhya

The water of 155 rivers from seven continents was offered during the 'jalabhishek' ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Sunday, former Delhi MLA Vijay Jolly said.

Members of a Delhi-based NGO, led by former BJP MLA Jolly, offered the water at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in the presence of non-resident Indians from more than 40 countries and foreign envoys, it said in a statement.

The organisers had also invited Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Yoga guru Ramdev. However, the trio did not attend the programme.

Jolly said diplomats from Fiji, Mongolia, Denmark, Bhutan, Romania, Haiti, Greece, Montenegro, Tuvalu, Albania and Tibet, among others attended the 'jalabhishek' ceremony.

Jolly, in his welcome address, claimed that holy water from a river in Uzbekistan, the birthplace of Mughal emperor Babar, was used in the ceremony.

Water from rivers in Russia and Ukraine, China and Pakistan was also brought for the 'jalabhishek', Jolly said in the statement issued by the NGO.