UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tributes To Sardar Patel On Death Anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 72nd death anniversary and recalled his contribution in shaping the nation.

The chief minister addressed a programme organised by the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Smriti Samaroh Samiti here, as per an official statement.

"Vallabh Bhai Patel was a great freedom fighter. He was a key contributor to the Constitution's creation when the country gained independence. He is known as the 'Iron Man of India', who as a craftsman, provided what ought to be the shape of an independent India," Adityanath said.

Recalling Patel's role in bringing together and merging more than 563 princely states after Independence.

"I pay homage to him by honouring his memory. His work for the unity and integrity of India will continue to inspire the present and future generations," the chief minister added.