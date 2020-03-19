UP CM Yogi Gets Big Charge On 3-year Completion; Will Oversee Ayodhya Ram Idol's Shifting

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take part in the rituals for shifting of the Ram Lalla idol to the new makeshift structure on March 24, just a day before the commencement of ''Navratri'', news agency ANI reported on Thursday. He will also participate in the ''Pran-Pratishtha'' rituals along with saints and seers in Ayodhya city.

The idol will be shifted from the makeshift tent to another location situated on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus, which will pave way for the construction of the grand Lord Ram shrine.

The entire programme will be live broadcasted

The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to live broadcast the entire programme from Ayodhya city for the general public. Notably, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has informed that the date for the 'bhoomi poojan' of the Ram Temple will be announced after April 2.

In February, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected president and VHP leader Champat Rai general secretary of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra, set up to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The first meeting of the trust, held at the residence of senior lawyer K Parasaran, also elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's former principal secretary Nripendra Misra as the head of the temple construction committee of the trust.

Das and Rai were unanimously appointed as members of the trust and were thereafter chosen as its president-cum-managing trustee and general secretary, according to a statement. Das is chief of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, a trust formed by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), for the construction of the temple, while Rai is a vice-president of the VHP.

SC's landmark judgement

The Supreme Court had, in a landmark judgment on November 9, 2019, resolved the decades-old conflict over the Ram Janmabhoomi - Babari Masjid land dispute. The top court had ordered that the disputed land in Ayodhya will be given to a government-run trust to build a Ram temple and five acres of suitable land will be given to Sunni Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

(With agency inputs)