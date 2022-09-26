UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Law And Order Situation Ahead Of Festive Season

Ahead of the upcoming festive season, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reviewed the law and order situation in the state, and directed that police patrolling should be increased, an official statement said.

"The one month of the festivals is going to be sensitive, and in view of this, special alertness has to be maintained, and all the necessary security arrangements have to be ensured, and police patrolling be increased," Adityanath said.

According to the statement, the chief minister held the law and order review meeting through video conferencing with senior police and administrative officials of the state at his residence here, in view of Navratra, Durga Puja, Barawafat and Deepawali.

Speaking about Ramlila, he said, "Ramlila is a part of our ancient culture. Adequate security arrangements have to be made, since Ramlila is staged till late in the night." The chief minister also directed that talks should be held with Durga Puja organising committees, and idols of the Gods and Goddesses should be established in a safe places like a park, so that the traffic on the road is not affected.

During idol immersion, police force should be deployed as per the local needs, and a strategy should be prepared accordingly, he said.

The UP chief minister also directed that no incident should be ignored and considered as a minor one, so that effective and timely action can be ensured.

In sensitive matters, the senior officials should reach the spot, as it will solve a number of problems, he added.

ADG Law and Order will keep an eye on law and order through the state-level control room, the statement said.

Adityanath also directed that electricity supply should be ensured during the festival as per the roster.

He also said that special campaigns on sanitisation and cleanliness should be run during the festivals.

Image: PTI

