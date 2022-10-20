UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Preparation For Deepotsav In Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Wednesday and spent three hours reviewing the preparation of Deepotsav to be held on October 23 on the eve of Diwali.

He paid obeisance at the Ram temple during his visit and took stock of the progress of the temple construction while giving necessary directions to the engineers.

Adityanath directed officers to make better arrangements for the sixth Deepotsav and also appealed to seers to cooperate in the programme.

The chief minister visited the Ram Katha park open-air auditorium and asked government functionaries to make necessary arrangements for the seating of seers and other distinguished dignitaries during the Deepotsav event.

He also inspected the three helipads being built on the premises of Saket College, Ram ki Paidi and Saryu Aarti site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend Deepotsav this time but the district administration has not confirmed his visit yet.

At the grand Deepotsava celebrations on Sunday, about 17 lakh 'diyas' (earthen lamps), including over 1.25 lakh made of cow dung, will illuminate Ayodhya, setting a new world record, an official spokesperson said in Lucknow.

This is the first Deepotsav in Adityanath's second tenure as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

On the occasion, Adityanath will also launch the new version of Shri Hanuman Chalisa sung by popular singer Sonu Nigam in Ayodhya, the spokesperson said.

"This rendition of Shri Hanuman Chalisa is melodious, soothing and grand," he said, adding that the singer is also likely to perform at the event.

Image: Twitter/@CMOfficeUP

