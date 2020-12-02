UP CM Yogi Adityanath Rings Opening Bell At BSE; Holds Iconic Bull By Its Horns In Mumbai

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's team on Wednesday rang the opening bell at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the morning of the first day of his 2-day Mumbai visit. He was at the BSE on account of the listing of bonds of Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

"A new chapter will be written in the development history of UP, CM Shri @myogiadityanath Ji to ring the bell at @BSEIndia in Mumbai today for a listing of the bond of Lucknow Municipal Corporation. LMC's bonds have witnessed an astounding oversubscription since its launch," said Yogi Adityanath Office in a tweet.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath rings the bell at BSE, Mumbai at the listing of bonds of Lucknow Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/dCTEWZY9BU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 2, 2020

.@BSEIndia में सूचीबद्ध होने से यह ट्रेडिंग हेतु उपभोक्ताओं के लिए उपलब्ध हो जाएगा। लखनऊ म्युनिसिपल बॉन्ड में निवेशकों की रुचि के कारण 10 साल के लिए 8.5% की अत्यंत आकर्षक कूपन दर प्राप्त हुई। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) December 1, 2020

यह अब तक जारी म्युनिसिपल बॉन्ड में द्वितीय न्यूनतम स्तर है। यह बॉन्ड निवेशकों द्वारा साढ़े चार गुना अधिक सब्सक्राइब किया गया है। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) December 1, 2020

The UP CM is on a two-day visit to Mumbai. He is slated to meet N Chandrasekaran of Tata Sons, Niranjan Hiranandani of the Hiranandani Group, Baba Kalyani of Bharat Forge, SN Subrahmanyan of L&T, Sanjay Nayar of buyout major KKR Ltd, among other businessmen.

#LIVE: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the Bombay Stock Exchange; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/2Hzg16xiUW — Republic (@republic) December 2, 2020

READ | Yogi Adityanath Makes Big Push For Bollywood Investment, Will Meet Celebs In Mumbai Visit

He will also be meeting celebrities of the film industry during the second part of his Mumbai visit to encourage them to invest in Uttar Pradesh. Actors Randeep Hooda, Jimmy Sheirgill and filmmakers like Subhash Ghai, Rajkumar Santoshi, Boney Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Neeraj Pathak, Tigmanshu Dhulia and trade analysts like Taran Adarsh, Komal Nahta are reportedly scheduled to attend the meeting. Gorakhpur Member of Parliament and actor Ravi Kishan is also set to be a part of the meeting.

READ | 'World Recognition For Kashi Under PM's Leadership': UP CM Yogi On Dev Deepawali

Previously, the Yogi Adityanath government had held a meeting with Bollywood celebrities in Lucknow in September. At that time, Anupam Kher and Udit Narayan were among the attendees.

Singer @RealUditNarayan sings a song in praise of @myogiadityanath during the meeting of setting up a film city chaired by the UP CM today in Lucknow.

Video source: An officer who was present in the meeting pic.twitter.com/uhX4vUi4Le — Saurabh Sharma (@Saurabhsherry) September 22, 2020

READ | Baba Ramdev Backs UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Renaming Hyderabad As Bhagyanagar; Argues Why

Plans to set up a film city in UP

The UP government is planning to establish the country’s ‘biggest and most beautiful film city’ in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Noida, it announced in September. The government rolled out an open offer to the film fraternity to come to the state for filmmaking.

"The CM, while addressing a review meeting, announced to set up the biggest and most beautiful film city of the country in Gautam Buddh Nagar. He instructed officials to search for suitable land in or around Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan," an official statement on September 22 read.

READ | Yogi's UP Becomes First State To Bring Anti- 'Love Jihad' Law As Guv Promulgates Ordinance