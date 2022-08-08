Last Updated:

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Seeks Home Dept's Report In Shrikant Tyagi Case; 6 Cops Suspended

The inspector-in-charge, one SI and 4 constables have been suspended. The action was taken for laxity in connection with a case involving Shrikant Tyagi.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Shrikant Tyagi

Image: ANI/Republic


Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has sought a report from the Home Department over the progress in the Noida assault case, in which accused Shrikant Tyagi is still on run after allegedly assaulting and abusing a woman inside a housing society.

The Chief Minister directed a detailed investigation into the case as well as stern action against the accused, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. 

Meanwhile, the inspector-in-charge, one SI and 4 constables, have been suspended. The action was taken for laxity in connection with a case involving Shrikant Tyagi.

Multiple videos of Friday's episode surfaced on social media, which show Tyagi hurling abuses and assaulting the woman. He also hurled vicious words at her husband and made demeaning remarks about her.

The woman had objected to Tyagi planting trees in the society's common area, mentioning violation of rules. The politician claimed he was within his rights to do so.

On Friday, Tyagi was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman) over a dispute with a co-resident of the housing society.

Later, charges under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 447 (criminal trespass), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) were added against him, according to officials.

The Noida administration also used a bulldozer on Monday morning to raze encroachment outside absconding politician Tyagi's Noida residence.

Cash reward announced, 12 teams search

The Noida police announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to Tyagi's arrest. The police have also formed 12 teams to nab the accused who is still on run.

Meanwhile, six supporters of Tyagi, who allegedly entered the Grand Omaxe society on Sunday and asked about the address of the woman who Tyagi manhandled, have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

First Published:
