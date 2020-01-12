UP CM Yogi Adiyanath Attends National Youth Festival, Hails Collective Power Of Youth

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a gathering at the National Youth festival to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. At the event, he highlighted the importance of the collective power of youth in the country, stating that it would help to create a 'New India.' Yogi Adityanath also elaborated on the concept of ''Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat''. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju was also present at the event.

Read: Yogi Adityanath expresses condolences over Kannauj accident, announces compensation

At the youth festival, the Chief Minister underlined the relevance of the teachings of Swami Vivekananda in the modern world as well as spoke in detail about the Hindu religion and its relevance in today's time. The festival also played a video message by PM Modi in which the Prime Minister appealed to the youth of the country to try purchase local products to further the cause of 'Make in India' and help the local artisans to get better income.

Read: Yogi govt to introduce Police Commissioner system to improve law & order in UP

'Centre working on preparing youth for Olympics'

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju also spoke a the event where he highlighted how the Central government was giving great facilities to the youth of the nation. He stated that India would be in the top ten position in the 2028 Olympics which will be organised in the USA. He also spoke about the training and preparation of the athletes for the Olympics and said that the government was working along this line.

Recently Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had inaugurated the 12-day 'Hunar Haat' in Lucknow which seeks to provide employment opportunities and market exposure to artisans, craftsmen and traditional culinary experts. He said the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several steps to strengthen, preserve and promote India's indigenous traditional legacy of master artisans and craftsmen.

Read: Yogi, Naqvi inaugurate Lucknow 'Hunar Haat'

Read: Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad HC issues notice to Yogi government over Anti-CAA violence

(With Agency Inputs)