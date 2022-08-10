UP: CM Yogi Announces 48-hour Free Bus Travel For Women On Occasion Of Raksha Bandhan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, 10 August, announced free bus rides for women for 48 hours in the state on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Taking to his official Twitter handle, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that women can travel for free in government buses between August 10 (12 am) to August 12, 2022 (12 am). He further said that his government is planning to make travelling free for women aged 60 years and above in government buses. He further announced free bus rides for women for 48 hours in the state on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in Uttar Pradesh, all mothers, sisters and daughters will be provided free travel facility for the next 48 hours in government buses from 12 midnight to 12 midnight on 12th August," translated from Hindi. Yogi Adityanath in another tweet said, "Very soon in Uttar Pradesh we are going to introduce free travel for ‍and ‍ above 60 years of age in government buses," translated from Hindi.

उत्तर प्रदेश में रक्षाबंधन के अवसर पर सभी माताओं, बहनों और बेटियों को अगले 48 घंटे के लिए, सरकारी बसों में आज रात्रि 12 बजे से लेकर 12 अगस्त की रात्रि 12 बजे तक निःशुल्क यात्रा की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 10, 2022

उत्तर प्रदेश में हम लोग बहुत शीघ्र ही 60 वर्ष से ऊपर की माताओं एवं बहनों के लिए सरकारी बसों में निःशुल्क यात्रा की व्‍यवस्‍था करने जा रहे हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 10, 2022

Image: PTI/Representative