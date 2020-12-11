UP CM Yogi Echoes Centre's Assurance On Mandis, AMPC; Raises 'One Nation One Mandi' Vision

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday allayed the fears of farmers agitating against the Centre’s new agriculture laws and assured that no Mandis will be closed and the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) will not stop working under the new farm laws.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know, Yogi Adityanath said, “The bills are in the interest of farmers. No Mandis are being closed. Misinformation is being spread. It is a lie that APMC will stop working. APMC and private markets must co-exist.”

“Those whose politics is based of misguiding farmers are spreading rumours and trying to create a deadlock situation amid Centre’s talk with the farmers union,” he added.

#YogiSpeaksToArnab | I am surprised - Congress mentioned the same farm reforms in its 2019 manifesto and CMs also sought the same - as it is in the interest of farmers: UP CM @myogiadityanath to Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/jlgj7hoaSO — Republic (@republic) December 11, 2020

The UP CM noted that the Central government has held discussions with the protesting farmers five times in the last 16 days and stressed that the solution to their problem is only through dialogue.

Attacking the Opposition for attempting to ‘politicise’ the situation, CM Adityanath said, “Congress is firing off the shoulders of the farmers. Read the statement of all these leaders. These people are doing the work of provoking the farmers by opposing them. It will not work. We will not let our farmers to be held hostage.”

#YogiSpeaksToArnab | We all believe in India's democracy. For villages, farmers, youth, women - the work the Modi government has done in 6 years, that much work dispensations that ran for 55 years also didn't do: UP CM @myogiadityanath to Arnab Goswami https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/oqPlvkJlCJ — Republic (@republic) December 11, 2020

The UP Chief Minister further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi Narendra, during the last 6 years, the BJP has worked for betterment and economic alleviation of farmers. He reiterated the government’s promise to double farmers income by 2022. Highlighting the Centre’s 'One Nation, One Market' initiative, Yogi said the government is working to increase the benefit of farmers, at every stage.

#YogiSpeaksToArnab | Earlier, maize wasn't purchased in UP; farmers used to get only Rs 800-900 per quintal; But once PM Modi directed state to take maize under MSP, farmers began to earn Rs 1900-2200 per quintal. There's no talk of closing mandis: UP CM @myogiadityanath pic.twitter.com/MkX2m8Wnsz — Republic (@republic) December 11, 2020

#YogiSpeaksToArnab | 'One Nation One Mandi' - it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who began work towards this. There's no talk of closing mandis: UP CM @myogiadityanath to Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/0QNT1DagSg — Republic (@republic) December 11, 2020

Centre sends proposal to farmers

The Central government had sent a proposal offering to make necessary amendments on at least seven issues, including one to allay fears about the weakening of the mandi system. The government said an amendment can be made wherein state governments can register the traders operating outside mandis. States can also impose tax and cess as they used in APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) mandis on them.

On apprehensions about the scrapping of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime and shifting of trade to private players, the government said it is ready to give a written assurance that the existing MSP will continue.

However, farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said there was nothing new in the government's proposal, and that it was "completely rejected" by the 'Sanyukta Kisan Committee' in its meeting on Wednesday.

The farmer leaders, who have been adamant on their demand to scrap the laws, said it was an "insult" to the farmers and they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday, and escalate it to a nationwide protest on December 14 when they will "gherao" BJP ministers and boycott party leaders. Of late, however, there have been clear indications that the farmers' protest has been hijacked by political parties and interests, with posters backing Umar Khalid the latest to be spotted to add further controversy to the events of the last few days.

