UP CM Yogi extends wishes to successful UPSC exam candidates

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated the successful candidates in the civil services examination, saying he has faith that they will make an "invaluable contribution in building a 'self-reliant India' with the spirit of 'Nation First'".

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final result for Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 on Tuesday, May 23. A total number of 933 candidates including 613 male and 320 female aspirants have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various administrative services. Taking it to Twitter, Uttar Pradesh State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated successful candidates and wished them the best for the future.

Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi, "Many congratulations to all the successful candidates in UPSC's prestigious Civil Services Examination - 2022! "I have full faith that all of you will make your invaluable contribution in building a 'self-reliant India' with the spirit of 'Nation First', unwavering dutifulness and full commitment." He also wished them the best for a bright future.

Women bagged the top four ranks in the examination.

University of Delhi graduate Ishita Kishore, who lives in Greater Noida, secured the first rank in the examination. She qualified for the examination with Political Science and International Relations as her optional subjects. She graduated in Economics (Hons) from Shri Ram College of Commerce.

When asked how hard did he prepare to become an IAS, Ishita answered that the UPSC exam is really difficult because there are three types of exams, prelims, mains and interviews, which have to be prepared in three different ways. The candidate who will continue to work hard with honesty will definitely get the result.

Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra secured the second, third and fourth ranks, respectively.

The top 25 candidates comprise 14 women and 11 men.