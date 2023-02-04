UP CM Yogi Exudes Confidence Ram Mandir Will Be Ready By 2024, Calls It 'Rashtra Mandir'

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calls Ayodhya's under-construction 'Ram Mandir' the 'Rashtra Mandir' of the country, citing that the temple is not merely a religious structure, but is a matter of pride for India.

Talking exclusively to Republic TV, CM Yogi expressed his views openly about Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, its completion time period and other aspects related to it.

Ram Mandir is an emotional issue for the country: CM Yogi

Responding to the announcement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a rally in Tripura that the country will get to witness the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by January 1st, 2024, he said, "Ram Mandir's construction is underway and progressing under the given time limit. It is expected that the construction will be completed in the given time frame and a grand temple will come to existence in 2024."



He said that Ram Mandir is an emotional issue for the country. Some people in the country never believed that the temple will come into existence in Ayodhya, but, it is happening and that's the reality now.



Declining the allegations of politicising the issue of the temple by the opposition parties, Yogi Adityanath said, "BJP never made Ram Mandir's issue as its political agenda, it was only a matter of faith. The party only said that it will try to resolve the issue under the provisions made in the constitution. Ayodhya's Ram Mandir is not only Ram Mandir, it's the Rashtra Mandir of the country. The temple is a symbol of pride for the nation."

"Completion of Ram Mandir will be a very good opportunity for the country. It is not politics, it is a matter of country's faith," he added.

He even extended his support to the Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement that the Hindu society had been at war for thousand years and we need to stay united. He said, "The country was attacked repeatedly by foreign invaders in the past and they tried to demolish the sacred and cultural places in the country. So, the statement stands completely true."

