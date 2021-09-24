UP CM Yogi Hails PM Modi-led Centre's Efforts Towards Tightening Internal Security

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bolstering India's internal security in the last 7 years and curbing incidents like blasts and other kinds of violence in the country. Addressing a gathering in Maharajganj where Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a statue of Mahant Avaidyanath, UP CM referred to the violence caused by Naxals and the incidents of terrorism during the UPA rule and said that these kinds of incidents have been curbed by the BJP-led government.

"We all know what was the situation before 2014. Planes used to be hijacked, there were bomb blasts that claimed lives of innocents, and jawans were martyred. Other nations used to encroach our lands or intrude. Enemy nations who used to intrude our lands, today they can't enter our borders. We should welcome such leadership. Since the Modi government has come, the world is looking up to India. It is PM who has established BJP as the world's largest party," said Yogi Adityanath.

PM Modi is currently in the United States of America (USA) where he met 5 top American CEOs- Shantanu Narayen from Adobe, Vivek Lall from General Atomics, Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Mark Widmar from First Solar, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone. Following a meeting with the CEOs, PM Modi met US Vice President Kamala Harris and both of them issued a joint statement. Today, PM Modi will meet US President Joe Biden.

Yogi Adityanath also referred to Rajnath Singh's long association with Mahant Avaidyanath. He said that eastern Uttar Pradesh was the focus area of his guru.

"There was no educational institute here, Mahant Avaidyanath in the 1990s opened school for girls. When he came to know that girls are not able to get higher education, he asked me to open a girls degree college. Then BJP was not in power. I did not want to give bribes for college. Gradually, we opened the college," said Yogi Adityanath, paying tributes to his guru.

Mahant Avaidyanath was the chief priest of Gorakhnath temple.

Gaurav Chopra to host Discovery India's new travelogue on UP

Meanwhile, actor Gaurav Chopra will be hosting a new travelogue titled Heritage Trails, One District, One Product in association with the Uttar Pradesh Government. The documentary will feature on Discovery Channel and discovery+ on 25th September 2021 and will highlight UP’s rich culture, diversity, plan to ensure livelihood to the MSME sectors, and accelerate economic development under ‘One District One Product (ODOP).'

ANI quoted UP CM Yogi Adityanath who said, "When we speak of culture and legacy, the one word that comes to mind is India. Being a diverse and secular country, every part of India including Uttar Pradesh oozes tradition in numerous forms and it is important to protect it in every way possible. Our association with the Discovery for ODOP initiative is a step towards spreading awareness, protecting, and propagating the rich heritage of our country and generating self-employment."

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI