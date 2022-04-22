UP CM Yogi Mandates Permission & Affidavit For Shobha Yatras Post Jahangirpuri Violence

In the wake of the Jahangirpuri violence, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced a number of measures to maintain peace and harmony in the state. To begin with, he mandated that no religious procession or Shobha Yatra will be allowed without permission. He also stressed that the organizers will have to submit an affidavit in advance pledging to maintain peace and harmony. Moreover, Adityanath made it clear that accountability will be fixed at every level to keep the law and order situation under control.

Taking to Twitter, the Uttar Pradesh CM added, "Mics can be used where mics are installed with prior permission. But it should be ensured that the sound of the mic is not heard outside the premises. The installation of new mics at new locations will not be permitted". This assumes significance amid the recent controversy over the use of loudspeakers in religious places.

कोई भी शोभायात्रा/धार्मिक जुलूस बिना प्रशासनिक अनुमति के न निकाले जाएं।



इस संबंध में आयोजकों से पूर्व में ही शांति व सौहार्द बनाए रखने हेतु शपथ-पत्र लिया जाए।



प्रत्येक स्तर पर कानून-व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए जवाबदेही तय की जाए।

Jahangirpuri violence

In the first communal flare-up in Delhi since the February 2020 riots, eight police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area on April 16. Subsequently, there was heavy police deployment and flag marches were also being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrol to ensure that no further untoward incident takes place. An FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427 and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

These sections deal with a range of offences including an attempt to murder, rioting and obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions. The case was transferred to the Crime Branch which will carry out further investigations with the help of the district police. Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana did not rule out taking action against the misinformation being spread on social media. On this occasion, he revealed that 14 teams of the Delhi Police Crime Branch are investigating the case from all angles.

So far, the police arrested 23 people and two juveniles in connection with this case. Furthermore, three firearms and five swords have been recovered from the possession of the accused persons. At least, 8 of the accused persons are history-sheeters. On Wednesday, a Delhi court extended the police custody of accused Gulam Rasool, Salim Sheikh and Ansar.