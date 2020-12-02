UP CM Yogi Outlines Efforts To Propel Development In UP, Details Film City Project

Detailing Uttar Pradesh's mega-development projects, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath briefed the media on Wednesday afternoon in Mumbai after he launched the Lucknow Municipal Corporation bond at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The Uttar Pradesh CM highlighted the discussions he held with investors in Mumbai on his visit to propel the development in his state and also pointed out that during his reign as the CM, over Rs 3 lakh crores have been invested in various projects across Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath also spoke of the state government's plan to build a world-class film city in Uttar Pradesh, along with plans of a fintech and electronic city in Noida.

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Yogi Adityanath said, "Today, here at the BSE, we have launched the bond of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation. This is a historic event for us because this is the first-ever bond launched by a corporation in entire northern India. This is a revolutionary step. Not only will this help in infrastructure development but it will also help in providing better facilities to the citizens. It is very significant that I am the first CM from UP to visit BSE to launch a corporation bond."

'Investment of Rs 3 lakh crores'

"We have also had interactions and meetings here in Mumbai to propel the efforts of development in Uttar Pradesh. In the last three years, the opportunities of investment in UP have increased which has resulted in an investment of over Rs 3 lakh crores, so we ensure that there is a dialogue with those investors in UP but now I have also had the opportunity to hold talks with the investors in Mumbai," he added.

Elaborating on the plans of the film-city in UP, the chief minister asserted that the state government will also establish Asia's largest international airport in Jewar to ensure better connectivity.

'Asia's largest airport in Noida'

"Secondly, we are taking forward the initiative of building a world-class film city in Uttar Pradesh. For the same, we have held talks with producers, directors and actors related to the film industry. The film city will be built in Noida and we are also developing Asia's largest international airport in Jewar and at a distance of 6 km from there, this film city will be developed which will have an area of over 1000 acres. This film city will 0.5 km from Delhi. There will be better connectivity as well," he said.

The UP Chief Minister also briefed on the 'Defence Manufacturing Corridor,' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. "When the first investor summit was held in Uttar Pradesh in 2018, PM Modi had announced a Defence Manufacturing Corridor in the state. For the same, 6 nodes were created in the state - Aligarh, Agra, Lucknow, Jhansi, Kanpur and Chitrakoot. We have partnered with IIT Kanpur, BHU, and world-class institutes as well. In the MSME sector, the country's largest MSME units are in UP. During the COVID outbreak, we have successfully connected over 10 lakh MSME units with banks," he said.

Yogi's 2-day visit to Mumbai

The UP CM is on a 2-day visit of Mumbai where he is slated to meet top-businessman and celebrities of the film industry. Yogi Adityanath had held a short meeting with Bollywood's top star Akshay Kumar on Tuesday and also shared a picture with him. He is scheduled to meet N Chandrasekaran of Tata Sons, Niranjan Hiranandani of the Hiranandani Group, Baba Kalyani of Bharat Forge, SN Subrahmanyan of L&T, Sanjay Nayar of buyout major KKR Ltd, among other businessmen. Actors Randeep Hooda, Jimmy Sheirgill and filmmakers like Subhash Ghai, Rajkumar Santoshi, Boney Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Neeraj Pathak, Tigmanshu Dhulia and trade analysts like Taran Adarsh, Komal Nahta are reportedly scheduled to attend the meeting. Gorakhpur Member of Parliament and actor Ravi Kishan is also set to be a part of the meeting.