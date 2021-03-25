UP CM Yogi Pledges To Make UP TB-free By 2025; Urges Lawmakers to Adopt A TB Patient Each

In pursuit of making Uttar Pradesh a Tuberculosis (TB)-free state by 2025, CM Yogi Adityanath urged the people, ministers, and lawmakers to adopt a TB patient each and help in achieving the target to make the state free of the disease in the designated timeframe.

Addressing an event at Vidyagyaan School in Kasmanda Block of Sitapur on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pledged to make the state TB-free by 2025. Each TB patient will be entitled to Rs 500 per month for a nutritious and proper diet. The cash amount will be directly transferred to the patient's account.

Yogi Adityanath also appealed to the people of the state to complete a full course of TB treatment, which is absolutely free in the state. As per the health ministry, undernutrition is an established risk factor for the progression of latent TB infection to active TB. Undernutrition at the population-level contributes to an estimated 55% of annual TB incidence in India. TB leads to weight loss, wasting, and worsening of nutritional status.

Similarly, to combat Poliomyelitis, the Yogi-led BJP government launched the largest ever mass immunisation campaign against polio, targeting 3.40 crore children.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on March 23 virtually inaugurated regional RTPMU established in Gorakhpur and honoured the District Tuberculosis Officers of the five districts. CM Adityanath also inaugurated 25 digital X-ray machines and 451 Truenat machines which will increase the COVID testing in the state and launched LPA (Line Probe Assay) labs established in Gorakhpur and Meerut.

'Lakshadweep and Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam first district to be declared TB-free'

Recently, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan announced that Lakshadweep, and Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district are the first in the country to be declared TB-free.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan inaugurated the World Tuberculosis Day celebrations at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre and said that despite the challenges posed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India's TB programme saw over 18.04 lakh TB notifications.

Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "Encouragingly, post the lockdown period of April-June, by implementing several innovative strategies, we managed to bring the programme to pre-COVID levels and are back on track to ending TB by 2025, in line with the Prime Minister's vision.

"When India decides, India does. Indigenously developed cost-effective, point-of-care molecular diagnostic machines (called TrueNAT) were deployed to test for both COVID-19 and TB across the country. Many state/UTs also leveraged the house-to-house COVID-19 screening campaigns and integrated TB as well in the COVID surveillance strategies," added Union Health Minister

(Image Credits: PTI)

(With inputs from ANI)