UP CM Yogi Reviews Preparations At Jewar Airport Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit; Attacks SP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited Jewar and reviewed preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on November 25. PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar. UP CM Yogi Adityanath boasted about the infrastructural development of the state under his regime and affirmed that airports were now being built even in rural areas.

"Till 2017 there were only two functional airports in the state. Now Airports are being built in remote areas also," the UP CM said adding that the state will be connected with four lanes.

CM Yogi hails PM Modi for development initiatives

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath hailed PM Modi's leadership in promoting travel and transportation in India into a new dimension and also for his development initiatives for the state. "PM has inaugurated the Purvanchal expressway. Now we thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his UDAN initiative," CM Adityanath said. Last Tuesday, PM Modi inaugurated the 340 kilometres-long Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district.

PM Modi had on April 27, 2017, launched the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) – Regional Connectivity Scheme for Civil Aviation - from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The scheme aims to make air travel affordable and widespread, to boost inclusive national economic development, job growth, and air transport infrastructure development of all regions and states of India.

The Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath further hit out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for politicising the development projects put forward by the BJP led government. "In the past 4-5 years things are going smoothly with positivity. But whenever there is an occasion to inaugurate something people start claiming that we too had thought about this," CM Adityanath said. The mega project is considered to be a major push by PM Modi ahead of the 2022 UP Assembly polls.

Noida International Airport

As PM Modi is set to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport, the UP government has actively taken steps to ensure that proceedings are in order ahead of the PM's visit. According to an official statement, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who is also the state government's minister in charge of Gautam Buddh Nagar, held a meeting with Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and other top officials of the district to review preparations for the Prime Minister's visit.

The minister ordered all concerned officials to finalise their plan of action for the day and make sure that the schedule is held as per plan. He also reviewed preparations for a helipad near the spot where the PM is supposed to arrive.

