UP CM Yogi reviews situation after heavy rains, directs officials to be alert

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed all departments concerned to remain alert in view of a possible swelling of rivers due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

In a review meeting following heavy rains, he asked officials to keep monitoring the situation, especially the river embankments, while flood units of NDRF and SDRF as well as disaster management teams were directed to remain alert round the clock.

Following heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, there is a possibility that water levels in various rivers of Uttar Pradesh may rise in the next few days. In such a situation, along with the irrigation and water resources department, those related to relief and rescue should remain alert, the chief minister said.

"Embankments should be monitored continuously. There should be no delay in relief operations in areas affected by floods or heavy rains. Every necessary help should be made available to the affected families immediately," Adityanath said.

He also directed officials to deal with the problem of waterlogging after talking with local MPs, MLAs, mayors and other public representatives.

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded widespread rainfall, causing the rivers to swell, hitting traffic movement in cities and inundating farms in rural areas.

Of the 75 districts in the state, around 68 received rain. Districts in western Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi and Uttarakhand received more rainfall than those in the central and eastern parts of the state.