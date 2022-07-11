UP: CM Yogi Sets Focus On Population Balance; Launches 'Population Stability Pankhwada'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, launched the 'Population Stability Pankhwada' in Lucknow on the occasion of World Population Day. He praised the steps taken by his government to reduce maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate and said there is a need to do better in this direction.

While addressing the programme, CM Yogi said, "Mass awareness programmes about population stabilisation are being organised in the country for the last five decades. A balanced population is an achievement for society on a certain scale, but the true achievement is health and wellness. Where there is a disease, disorder, or lack of adequate resources, population explosion becomes a challenge."

On the occasion of World Population Day, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced the 'Population Stability Pakhwada' celebration from July 11 to 24. The goal of this theme is to inculcate the idea of family planning. In the past, all the officers and employees were given the responsibility of creating awareness about efforts toward population stabilisation in Uttar Pradesh.

"This excellent effort toward population stabilisation should be carried forward through public participation and inter-departmental coordination," CM Yogi said.

Indian population to surpass that of China by 2023

Earlier today, a report by the United Nations projected that India will surpass China as the world's most populous country by 2023. The world's two most populous regions in 2022 were Eastern and South-Eastern Asia, with 2.3 billion people, representing 29% of the global population, and Central and Southern Asia, with 2.1 billion, representing 26% of the total world population.

China and India accounted for the largest populations in these regions, with more than 1.4 billion each in 2022. According to the report, India's population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared to China's 1.426 billion.

India, which will surpass China as the world's most populous nation by 2023, is projected to have a population of 1.668 billion in 2050, way ahead of China's 1.317 billion people by the middle of the century.

The latest projections by the United Nations suggest that the world's population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050.