The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

WATCH: UP CM Yogi Shifts Ayodhya Ram Lalla Idol From Makeshift Temple With Special Puja

General News

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath, on March 25 performed special puja and shifted Ram Lalla from the makeshift temple in Ayodhya

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Even as the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas had scrapped the Ram Navmi mela, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath, on March 25 performed special puja and shifted Ram Lalla from the makeshift temple in Ayodhya to another a pre-fabricated temple in the same premises. This came after Yogi administration cancelled the Ram Navami mela in wake of coronavirus. However, there was no participation of public in these rituals as a complete lockdown was announced by PM Modi on March 24.

Taking to Twitter, UP CM said that the first step towards the construction of Ram Mandir is completed. "The first phase of construction of the grand Ram temple was completed today, Maryada Purushottam Prabhu sits on a new pedestal on Shri Ram Tripa. Moved the idol of 'Ramalala' in a temporary structure near Manas Bhawan. For the construction of a grand temple ₹11 lakhs check has been presented," he said.

Here are services that will remain operational and suspended under the 21-day lockdown

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown amid Coronavirus

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Currently, India's positive cases stand at 519, with nine deaths. 

Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown starting from midnight

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of March 25, 536 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 106 and ten deaths have been reported. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 32 states and Union territories.

Complete lockdown imposed in India from March 25: Here are the guidelines

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.  The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
home delivery
IS HOME DELIVERY OF FOOD ALLOWED?
ATM
BANKS, ATM TO REMAIN OPEN
COVID-19
RIJIJU: ALL SPORTS CAMPS TO SHUT
Big Bazaar
BIG BAZAAR DELIVERY PERMISSABLE
Omar Abdullah
OMAR ABDULLAH'S LITTLE HUMOUR
COVID-19
DELHI LANDLORDS UNDER THE RADAR