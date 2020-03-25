WATCH: UP CM Yogi Shifts Ayodhya Ram Lalla Idol From Makeshift Temple With Special Puja

Even as the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas had scrapped the Ram Navmi mela, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath, on March 25 performed special puja and shifted Ram Lalla from the makeshift temple in Ayodhya to another a pre-fabricated temple in the same premises. This came after Yogi administration cancelled the Ram Navami mela in wake of coronavirus. However, there was no participation of public in these rituals as a complete lockdown was announced by PM Modi on March 24.

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shifted 'Ram Lalla' idol to a temporary structure near Manas Bhawan in Ram Janmabhoomi premises, till completion of the construction of Ram Temple. CM also presented a cheque of Rs 11 lakhs for the construction of the temple. pic.twitter.com/OwEX5j1oN6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 24, 2020

Taking to Twitter, UP CM said that the first step towards the construction of Ram Mandir is completed. "The first phase of construction of the grand Ram temple was completed today, Maryada Purushottam Prabhu sits on a new pedestal on Shri Ram Tripa. Moved the idol of 'Ramalala' in a temporary structure near Manas Bhawan. For the construction of a grand temple ₹11 lakhs check has been presented," he said.

अयोध्या करती है आह्वान...



भव्य राम मंदिर के निर्माण का पहला चरण आज सम्पन्न हुआ, मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम प्रभु श्री राम त्रिपाल से नए आसन पर विराजमान...



मानस भवन के पास एक अस्थायी ढांचे में 'रामलला' की मूर्ति को स्थानांतरित किया।



भव्य मंदिर के निर्माण हेतु ₹11 लाख का चेक भेंट किया। pic.twitter.com/PWiAX8BQRR — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 25, 2020

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Currently, India's positive cases stand at 519, with nine deaths.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of March 25, 536 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 106 and ten deaths have been reported. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 32 states and Union territories.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE