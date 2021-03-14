UP CM Yogi Slams Samajwadi Party & Akhilesh's 'nepotism', Makes Reference To Mahabharata

While attending an event by Basic Education Council at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his family by drawing a comparison between the Yadavs and the characters of the Hindu mythology Mahabharata.

CM Yogi said, "Kaka, chacha, mama, nana (uncle, maternal uncle, maternal grandfather), you must have heard of them either in Mahabharata or between 2012 and 2017.”

The UP CM lambasted Samajwadi Party by saying that recruitment used to take place in the state on the basis of caste and money, without looking at the merit during Akhilesh's tenure as UP CM. CM Yogi also said that the previous state government mostly gave the recruitment charges to the then CM's family members.

FIR Against Akhilesh

Meanwhile, cracking down on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the Moradabad Police has filed an FIR on Yadav and 20 other SP leaders on Saturday, for allegedly attacking media personnel at a recent press meeting. The FIR has been filed under Sections 147 (rioting), 342 (wrongful confinement), & 323 (causing hurt) of IPC. SP has called the move a 'dictatorship', fearmongering that all jails will be filled. Recently on Monday, Samajwadi Party (SP) workers allegedly attacked reporters in the presence of Yadav at Moradabad.

On Friday, the ex-UP CM claimed that the 'attack was done by the press at someone's behest'. Defending his workers' action, Yadav claimed a conspiracy was afoot to trap him and his workers in the lift. Lashing out at the media, he claimed that the press was 'attacking Samajwadis and that such attacks will continue till elections'.