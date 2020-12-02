UP CM Yogi Slams Sena's Charge On Relocating Film City, Asserts 'open Competition' Mantra

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath rubbished Shiv Sena's charge that he is trying to shift the film industry to his state. Observing that it is not something that can be snatched away, he mentioned that every state can compete in giving security, better facilities, and a good working atmosphere. According to him, the experience and suggestions of the Bollywood personalities whom he interacted with would help create a "world-class" film city in UP.

While stressing that the Mumbai Film City will continue functioning, Adityanath added that a new film city shall come up in his state to meet new requirements. The BJP leader made it clear that his government was neither snatching away any other's investment nor creating obstacles in its development journey. Moreover, he asserted that the aim of all states was to ensure that India should emerge as the world's strongest economy.

Read: For 'biggest' Noida Film City, 1000-acre Land Identified; proposal Sent To Yogi Govt

UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "Nobody can take away anything. It is not a purse that someone can snatch away. This is an open competition. The government which can give security, better facilities, social security and an atmosphere in which a person can work and nobody is discriminated against. The Mumbai Film City will work in Mumbai. In Uttar Pradesh, the formation of a new film city is being initiated in a new atmosphere to meet new requirements. I have talked to the experts associated with the film industry to take the advantage of the experts of the film industry, give the facilities as per their suggestions and create a world-class film city. We are neither snatching away someone's investment nor obstructing the development of someone. Our aim is the same- India's economy should emerge as the world's strongest economy. Every state is giving its contribution to this effort by PM Modi. Uttar Pradesh is taking forward the process of giving its contribution."

Read: Shooting At UP Film City ‘to Begin In 3-4 Months', Senior Official Inspects Site

We're not taking anything anywhere. Mumbai Film City will work in Mumbai itself, new Film City in UP is being developed in a new environment according to new requirements: UP CM on being asked about Maharashtra CM saying that he won't allow his state's business to be taken away https://t.co/kSluuRkL4G pic.twitter.com/5OiTdQaTve — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 2, 2020

Read: Noida Film City Will Be Bigger Than One In Mumbai: Uttar Pradesh Dy CM

MVA cries foul over film city in UP

Talking to the media earlier in the day, Sena MP Sanjay Raut described the possibility of relocating the film city to UP as a "joke". He questioned the UP CM's decision to meet the artists of only the Hindi film industry and recalled the contribution of the city to the film industry. Similarly, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh recalled the historic association of the film industry with Mumbai and stated that the city has better law and order and facilities than UP. He exuded confidence that the film industry can't be shifted anywhere else.

Over 100 years ago film industry was established here. I don’t think any other state could've provided facilities that Mumbai has. We've better law & order. I'm confident the film Industry can't go elsewhere. Let him (UP CM) make efforts: Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister pic.twitter.com/5cZ6MJHyFu — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

Read: Ravi Kishan Clarifies UP Film City Project As Sena's Raut Calls CM Yogi's Plans A 'joke'