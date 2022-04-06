UP CMO Intervenes After 'Madhu Ka Panchwa Bachha' Denied Admission Over Aadhaar Name Issue

In Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, a girl named “Madhu ka Panchwa Bachha", meaning Madhu's fifth child on the Aadhaar card was denied admission to a government school due to the mistake on the document. She was then admitted to the school following the intervention of the Chief Minister’s Office.

“I went to a government school to enroll my daughter there. The teacher made fun of the name mentioned on my daughter’s Aadhaar card as it read that she’s my fifth child and did not admit her there,” Madhu, the girl’s mother told ANI.

The matter was noted by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) after the news went viral.

The CMO release mentioned that Dinesh of Raipur village went for his daughter Aarti's admission to the government school. But the school denied the admission because, on the Aadhar card, Aarti's name was written as ‘Madhu ka Panchwa Bachha’. When this issue reached the Chief Minister, he directed the Basic Education Department to get the girl admitted to the school immediately.

The CMO release further added, “Following this Aarti was admitted to the school. Along with this, the school administration has registered the name mentioned by the guardian in the admission register and at the same time, the error in his Aadhar card is also being rectified. Aarti has been admitted to Class 1 in the school".

Block Education Officer Ashok Pathak said that after the correction was made to the Aadhar card, the girl was immediately admitted to the school on April 2. While Principal Seema Rani told ANI that Aarti's mother came on April 2 for admission and it was accepted and the Aadhaar card has been further sent for correction.

Responding to the mistake committed on the Aadhar card, District Magistrate Deepa Ranjan mentioned that Aadhaar cards are being prepared in post offices and banks, and the mistake was committed due to gross negligence. He added that bank and post office officials will be alerted of this matter and further, strict action will be taken against those involved in such negligence.

(With ANI input)

(Image: ANI)