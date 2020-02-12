UP CMO Tells Ballia Villagers To 'produce' Doctors if They Want Them; insults Nirbhaya

The Ballia region of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday witnessed an atrocious confrontation wherein the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the state was seen telling villagers that if they want a Doctor for the village hospital, they should essentially 'produce' one from among themselves.

The people of Ballia village had been sitting on a dharna for 2 days over the lack of medical facilities in the village. When Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Pritam Mishra visited the protesting villagers, instead of listening to them and their demands, the CMO was spotted laughing and mocking the villagers. He reportedly even asked the villagers, how they could expect a doctor in a village?

Additionally, the incident took place in the village from which Nirbhaya traced her origins, and when the villagers cited Nirbhaya's example, CMO Mishra was heard saying, "if she was from Ballia, then why did you send her to Delhi?"

In the video, Pritam Mishra can be heard saying, "Has this village given any doctor in the last 70 years? If not then how can you expect us to appoint a doctor here? It is not a doctor's job to make a hospital. The village has not given even a single doctor, and you want to make big demands." When the argument intensified, Mishra told the villagers to first produce doctors and then make hospitals.

READ | 'Injustice to us': Nirbhaya's mother reacts to Delhi court dismissing Tihar jail's plea

Nirbhaya's Mother demands suspension of the CMO

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi reacted to the incident and called the Chief Medical Officer's remark to be condemnable. Speaking to Republic, she stated that the government should look into the matter and CMO Pritam Mishra should be removed from his post.

"The CMO shouldn't have gone to the village if he did not have any responsibility towards villagers. His statement is shameful. When Nirbhaya had passed away, Akhilesh Yadav Ji was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He had visited us and had asked how can he help the family. We had not asked anything for ourselves, but we requested him to build a hospital for the people of the community. The hospital was built, but it never got inaugurated. The villagers have been protesting for the same reason. If he is at a position of authority he should understand that there is a ready hospital, but no doctor," Nirbhaya's mother stated.

When asked about the CMO's remarks towards Nirbhaya, Asha Devi said, " He does not even know that our whole family had moved to Delhi to seek a better life, Nirbhaya was born and raised in Delhi."

READ | Nirbhaya case: Convicts will continue to use new tactics until hanged, says Asha Devi

READ | Nirbhaya's parents move Delhi HC requesting early disposal of MHA's plea