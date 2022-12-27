UP Conducts Mock Drills At Covid Hospitals, Dy CM Pathak Reviews Facilities At Lucknow Hospital

A mock drill was carried out at Covid hospitals across Uttar Pradesh to assess their preparedness to deal with any likely increase in the number of cases following the recent detection of two patients.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak visited a hospital in Lucknow to ascertain its preparedness to deal with any eventuality.

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some countries, the Centre has asked states and Union Territories to conduct mock drills at all Covid hospitals as part of precautionary measures.

Uttar Pradesh recorded two COVID-19 cases in Unnao and Agra districts among persons who had recently returned from abroad. On Monday, the state government activated the administrative machinery to test preparedness and management.

"A mock drill is being conducted across all Covid hospitals in the state to check their preparedness. I personally checked the Covid management (facilities), oxygen flow and ventilators at Lucknow's Balrampur Hospital.

"Everything is working fine. A mock drill is being conducted for medical, paramedical and nursing staff on how to function in case of an emergency," Pathak, who is also the state's health minister, told reporters.

At least one senior officer, MLA or minister is present at the drills in hospitals across the state. COVID-19 is there in other countries but there is no scare in Uttar Pradesh at this point, Pathak said.

"Still, we are ready for any emergency. We will defeat it together under the leadership of honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

During his visit to Balrampur Hospital, Pathak gave his jacket to a patient shivering in the cold.

On Monday, Pathak had said, "We have received information about a COVID-positive patient in Agra and his sample has been sent for genome testing. There is nothing to worry as the situation is under control and the patient is in home isolation." He also appealed to those who had recently travelled to foreign countries to remain in home isolation until they get tested for COVID-19.

"In case anyone tests positive, they should immediately inform the administration and we will make all arrangements," he had said.

