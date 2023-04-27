UP: Conman Arrested For Posting 'morphed' Images With State BJP Leaders, Duping People

The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a suspected conman who allegedly posted "morphed" images with BJP leaders based in the state and duped people, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior Special Task Force (STF) official said on the condition of anonymity, "We arrested one Sanjay Rai, a native of Ghazipur. He used to live in Delhi and posted morphed images with Uttar Pradesh-based BJP leaders. He also duped people." "Rai was arrested by an STF team on Tuesday and sent to jail on Wednesday," he said.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also shared a tweet of his party's media cell that signalled at Rai's close links with BJP leaders.