UP Cops Gun Down Second Main Accused In Kasganj Constable's Murder; History-sheeter Killed

The brother of the main accused in the murder of a constable at Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh has been shot dead in a police encounter on Sunday. A constable was thrashed to death and another cop was severely injured on February 9 when a police team had raided an illegal liquor factory in Kasganj. While a manhunt was launched for a man named Moti who fled the spot, his brother Elkar was gunned down on the day of the initial crime.

Moti, a history-sheeter carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was injured in an encounter last night and later succumbed to his injuries: #Kasganj SP Manoj Sonkar pic.twitter.com/IIy21JOtZI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 21, 2021

The police then declared a reward of Rs one lakh for the person who would find Moti. However, he was also shot dead in an encounter, by the Kasgunj police, on Sunday. There were several cases registered against Moti.

The Kasganj SP Manoj Sonkar told ANI "The police in retaliation and self-defence fired at the criminals in which Moti was injured. Injured Moti was taken to a primary health centre in Siddhpura from where he was referred to Kasganj district hospital. The doctors there declared him dead during treatment. Police also recovered the looted pistol (of the sub-inspector), cartridges and a country-made pistol from the accused."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the injured cop and directed the treatment. The CM announced a government job for one of the family members of the deceased constable.

