UP Court Imposes Fine Of Rs 4.27 Lakh On 86 Accused Linked To Violent CAA-NRC Protests

A court in Uttar Pradesh has imposed a fine of Rs 4,971 on 86 accused linked to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019. The total fine imposed on the accused amounts to Rs 4,27,439 in return for the damage to the property belonging to the police department.

"The Uttar Pradesh Public and Private Property Damage Recovery, Claims Tribunal Meerut has ordered to send a court notice to all the accused and make recovery", BK Tripathi, Aroha District Magistrate said per ANI. This is the first time the Claims Tribunal has made such a decision after the UP government brought a law in this regard in 2020.

The case is related to the incident on December 20, 2019, when a group protesting against CAA pelted stones and indulged in vandalism and arson of the riot control equipment used by the UP Police. The protests later spread across the Nation, soon after the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in the parliament on December 12 of the same year. Many vehicles of the Police were also set on fire as the protests flared up in Amroha. In a report, the Inspector in charge of the Amroha Police Station informed the government about the damage to public property worth Rs 4,42,439. This report was then sent to the Claims Tribunal through the Gazetted Officer demanding action, according to ANI.

'Court has taken action against all accused': DM

"The court has taken action against all the accused and soon the fine will also be recovered", the DM of the UP court said. All the parties have been heard and the decision has been given following the act". After the violence that ensued in Amroha, Police registered a case against 55 identified and 1,500 unidentified protestors. Those named in the case were picked up after the UP government put up hoardings with their photographs and other details and several Muslim leaders were issued notice by the state to compensate for the loss and damage to public property.