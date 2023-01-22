UP Court Orders Action Against Police Officers For Seeking Bail Revocation On Trumped Up Grounds

A local court here has directed the Principal Secretary (Home) and the Uttar Pradesh DGP to take disciplinary action against several police officers for misrepresenting the particulars of a case while seeking cancellation of a bail.

The court in its Saturday order said that the ground taken for cancellation of bail is completely contrary to the facts and documented evidence, and called the move an attempt to mislead the court and waste its time.

The plea was moved against the cancellation of bail of Vikas alias Majhil, who was booked on charges of theft in 2019 at Rasda Kotwali of the district.

The plea was accepted by the court of the Additional Sessions Judge II of the district, Advocate Tribhuvan Nath Yadav said on Sunday.

Rakesh Kumar Singh, in-charge of Rasda Kotwali, had sent a report of cancellation of bail on June 1, 2022.

The report was recommended by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rasda) as well as the Additional Superintendent of Police and the Superintendent of Police. The report was approved by the District Magistrate on June 14, 2022, and was then presented before the judge.

Additional Sessions Judge Mahesh Chandra Verma rejected the application on January 20, 2023 after hearing the arguments of both the parties.

The court also sent a copy of the order to the National Human Rights Commission.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)