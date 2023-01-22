UP Court Sentences Two Persons In Rape Case

A man and his mother have been convicted and sentenced by a court here in a 2016 case of abduction and rape of a 15-year-old girl.

The court of Special Judge (POCSO Act) Chandra Mohan Chaturvedi awarded.

A 14-year rigorous imprisonment and Rs 17,000 fine to the man identified as Kanhaiya, while the mother Shyama Devi was awarded three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000.

Giving details of the incident, Special Public Prosecutors Ashok Kumar Singh said a resident of Kaudiya police station area of the district had told police that his daughter was lured and raped by Kanhaiya on October 12, 2016.

After collecting evidence, a charge sheet was filed in the court against Kanhaiya, his father Jaswant Lal and mother Shyama Devi for abducting and raping the teenager and under sections of the POCSO Act.

While Kanhaiya and his mother were convicted, the judge acquitted Jaswant Lal for lack of evidence.