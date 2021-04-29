UP COVID Blunder: Test Reports Generated Without Any Sample, Medical Official Orders Probe

An investigation was ordered on Wednesday on allegations that the administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia generated a COVID-19 report without even taking samples. Raghvendra Kumar Mishra, a resident of Harpur locality, complained to the district magistrate and chief medical officer that his uncles were given COVID negative reports when they did not get tested.

According to Mishra, on April 18 his brother Brijendra Mishra was tested for the coronavirus infection from a district hospital and it was confirmed that he was positive on April 20 when reports came. On the same day, a medical team arrived at Mishra's place and took samples of other family members, and later on both his father and mother tested positive.

However, test reports of negative were also given to Mishra's paternal uncle Rishikant and maternal uncle Brajnandan who were not present at the time when the medical team came to take the sample, informed Raghvendra Kumar Mishra.

The test reports were conveyed to him over the phone on April 23 and the complainant further claimed that his other brother Rajendra Mishra was said to have been wrongly tested for the virus.

"But the fact is none of my family members were tested on April 23. They were in fact tested on April 20. Also, my brother (Rajendra) had tested negative for Covid-19,” added the complainant in the letter.

Later when Raghavendra revealed this to the medical officials they agreed to change the report to negative. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Ballia, Rajendra Prasad has assured a strict investigation with action against those responsible.

Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, the state has reported the highest single-day rise on Wednesday with 29,824 new cases taking the tally to 11,82,848. In past 24 hours, a total of 35,903 patients recovered while 266 more people succumbed to the disease. The death toll in the state has reached 11,943.