UP: Demand For Idols, Lamps Made By Moradabad Women Jail Inmates Rise As Festivities Near

As the month of October sets in, India is gearing up for Navratri, Durga Puja and Dusshera. This festive season brings something special for all. In one such instance, the demand for diya and idols made by UP's Moradabad and Meerut jail inmates has skyrocketed like never before.

The Moradabad jail authorities have received an order of 10,000 lamps and idols just ahead of the traditional celebrations. Notably, the inmates prepare small pieces of colourful lamps and lord Ganesh idols with cow dung. "There is a great demand for idols in the international and national market," Moradabad jail Superintendent Virjesh Raj Sharma told ANI. Interestingly, these idols and diyas are made by an all-women group consisting of over 60 Moradabad women jail inmates. Similarly, women inmates at Meerut jail also prepare cow dung lamps, which find a place in the international market for sustainable goods.

"Currently 60 women inmates are involved in making idols and ears from cow dung," said Superintendent Virjesh Raj Sharma.

Employment and empowerment

Calling it a part of the empowerment program, Sharma asserted, "These women are only getting employment but also empowering themselves." The women are being trained by the Muradabad Dyvigya Wellness Foundation. "The NGO is training as well as helping them to sell their products in the international market," Sharma added.

Similarly, NGO operator Gauri Jain also sees it as a way to make the women self-reliant so that once they step out of confinement, they are prepared to earn a living.

"Women are being trained so that once we go out of the jail they can become self-reliant," Jain told ANI. Speaking about their previous such projects, Jain added, "Earlier these were women making woollen products." The inmates shifted to making cow dung idols during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown period. The increase in the number of women associated with several self-reliance projects has developed over time. "Initially the number of women was 30 now it has increased to 60-70 in Moradabad," Jain said. The situation is better in Meerut jail where over 100 women are involved in the project.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)