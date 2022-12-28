UP Deputy CM Gives His Vest-jacket To Patient Shivering In Cold Amid COVID-19 Mock Drills

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday, relieved a patient who was shivering from cold after he offered him his vest jacket.

Pathak's sweet gesture came when he saw that the shivering patient was waiting to see the doctor at the Balram Hospital in Lucknow. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak was inspecting the COVID-19 mock drill in Uttar Pradesh. Upon seeing the young man, who was wearing only a shirt, shivering due to the cold, Pathak himself offered his vest jacket.

Mock drills conducted to review Covid preparations

India on Tuesday conducted a national-level mock drill in order to analyse COVID-19 preparedness. This step is taken by the Centre amid the rising cases in neighbouring countries such as China and other nations. Currently, China is under the severe trap of COVID-19 and its deadly B.7 Omicron sub-variant.

The Indian government has beefed up its preparedness for COVID-19 so that no new variant of COVID-19 could affect India. The mock drill was conducted under the supervision of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The Union Health Minister visited Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday.

Tuesday's mock drill focused on the availability of adequate healthcare facilities in all states and checking the capacity for isolation beds, oxygen infrastructure and intensive care units (ICUs).

The mock drill also focused towards testing human resource capacity in terms of trained professionals capable of dealing with COVID-19 in future if the need arises. The availability of healthcare professionals in ventilatory management protocol was also analysed for critical COVID-19 cases in the country.

While India tests its COVID-19 preparedness, Karnataka became the first state to formally announce a return of the mask mandate on Tuesday. The southern state has called for use of masks in crowded public places as well as educational institutions. The state government has also called for all celebrations on December 31 and January 1 to end by 1 am. Mandatory masking, multiple entrances, and hand-sanitisation have been made compulsory at event venues.

About Brajesh Pathak

Brajesh Pathak is a Member of the 18th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh. Currently, he is serving as the Deputy Chief Minister and Cabinet Minister of Legislative, Justice, and Rural Engineering service in the Uttar Pradesh Government.