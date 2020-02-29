UP Deputy CM Inspects UPSEB Exam Centre At Basti

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma on Saturday inspected a UP Board Examination Centre located in Basti district of the state. The annual Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) examinations are underway. Over 58 lakh students had appeared for high school and intermediate exams this year.

Extensive arrangements to nab copying mafia

In total, 8,354 examination centers have been set up across the state. As per the official statements, of the total 1,314 centers, 448 have been identified as highly sensitive. The sensitive areas have been declared by UPSEB to ensure no misconduct takes place during the examination at these centres.

This year, the state government has made extensive arrangements to check copying and nab the copying mafia who facilitate mass cheating in UP Board exams. The state government has set up a state-level 'monitoring and control room' for CCTV surveillance and to monitor voice recordings. Around two lakhs CCTV cameras have been installed at 7,784 centers in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

FIRs have been registered against 133 people and schools are being identified by the Department of Secondary Education where the sanctity of the examination is being affected, said Principal Secretary of Secondary Education, Aradhana Shukla. Amid state exams in the state, incidents have come to light which has questioned the ethics and rules of taking an examination.

In this regard, action is being taken against 29 schools to withdraw their recognition for not conducting examinations peacefully.

Apart from this, reports claim that other schools are also being investigated and they are being identified. Action will be taken against them for withdrawal of recognition and an FIR will be registered against the guilty.

In a first, the UP government has also launched a Twitter handle, for immediate redressal of any kind of complaints and queries.

(With inputs from ANI) (Image Credits: ANI)