UP Deputy CM Reacts To Congress' 'anti-Hindu' Admission; 'People Are Punishing Them'

After Acharya Pramod Krishnam's admission about the presence of 'anti-Hindu' leaders in Congress, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak hit out at the party. Speaking to Republic TV, Pathak contended that the people of the country were punishing the Congress party in elections owing to its approach. Moreover, he asserted that there cannot be any alternative to the BJP which he stressed was working for the welfare of the people under PM Modi's leadership.

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak remarked, "It is his party's internal matter. BJP is continuously working for the people's welfare as per the Constitution under the leadership of PM Modi. People are supporting PM Modi relentlessly. I can say with confidence that no party can be seen as an alternative. People of UP and the country are punishing them for their sins. Congress has failed badly. Bharat Jodo Yatra has converted into a Congress Jodo Yatra as we saw in Rajasthan the day before. The people will never forgive them for the way in which they behaved with them during their rule."

Congress leader's candid admission

As the exit polls predicted that Congress' poor run in the elections will spill over to Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Krishnam told Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami that his party can't win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls without shedding its 'anti-Hindu' baggage. Krishnam unsuccessfully contested the 2019 General Election against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow. He also disputed his party's narrative that BJP is a communal party citing that it will be tantamount to branding the electorate 'communal'.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam stated, "If we call BJP a communal party, the country will be called communal. We have to call the people of the country communal. Because the people of the country have chosen a communal leader and a communal party. I don't consider the people of this country communal. Because the people of this country are great, this country's soil is great. Some leaders in Congress, whose key leaders sacrificed their lives for the country, who formulate strategy have joined hands with anti-national elements. The Congress party will have to introspect otherwise we will keep seeing defeat."

"If the Congress party has to fight a strong leader like Narendra Modi in 2024, it has to shed the 'anti-Hindu' stag. People who formulate strategies in Congress include those who have never fought elections. Those who haven't fought elections for the Municipal Corporations, Sarpanch, and Assembly polls will prepare the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Then, this will be the outcome," he added.