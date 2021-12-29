UP: DGGI Raids Mayur Vanaspati Firm In Kanpur; Finds False Input Tax Credit Of Rs 10 Cr

As the biggest ever cash seizure continues, Kanpur-based businessman Piyush Jain's associates, their firms, and several other companies have also come under the Income Tax scanner. On Wednesday, a team of Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Lucknow Unit visited the office of 'Mayur Vanaspati' in Kanpur for verification of tax evasion allegations. The officials reportedly found a false Input Tax credit of Rs 10 crores. The owner of the company has accepted to pay the taxes, they said.

On Tuesday, the DGGI and Income Tax officials conducted raids at Kanpur-based transporter Praveen Jain's house in Juhi Anandpuri. Praveen Jain is the brother-in-law of Piyush Jain's elder brother Amrish Jain. He runs a transport company under the name 'Ganpat Transport' in Kanpur. Earlier, the central agency had recovered an amount of Rs 1 crore from his company.

Sources revealed that Praveen Jain's vehicles were primarily used in the business of Shikhar Pan Masala and other businesses related to Piyush Jain, who is at the centre of the entire Income Tax fraud.

Over the last few days, incessant raids were carried out by several Central agencies at businessmen Piyush Jain's properties. The five-day raids saw the biggest seizure in the history of the Central Board Of Direct Taxes, where Rs 193 crore in cash was recovered from his residence and factory. Apart from the hefty cash, the DGGI recovered 23 kg gold and 250 kg silver along with 600 kgs of sandalwood and finished products (perfumes) worth crores, from Jain's premises in Kanpur and Kannauj.

Total seizure at the premises of Piyush Jain

177 crore (Kanpur) + 19 crore (Kannauj) — 196 crore

23 kgs of gold (11 crores)

600 kgs of Sandalwood oil (6 crores)

The amount of gold recovered from Jain's Kannauj home is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, the DGGI informed that Jain has admitted that cash recovered was related to the sale of goods without payment of taxes. The agency further stated that the goods were transported using 'fake invoices'. More than 200 such fake invoices have been recovered.

The accused has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a Kanpur court in the matter.

Notably, accused Piyush Jain is the brother of senior Samajwadi Party leader Pammi Jain, and allegedly also the manufacturer of the 'Samajwadi Party perfume' which SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had launched recently.

Image: Republic