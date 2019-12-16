UP DGP OP Singh Demands Restraint From Students On Anti-CAA Protests

The DGP of Uttar Pradesh, OP Singh while talking to the media demanded that students observe restraints and use democratic means to carry out anti-CAA protests. He clarified the police’s side of the story and claimed that the students of Aligarh Muslim University started hurling stones at the police force and the police used tear gas on the students. Unlike Jamia Millia Islamia University the DGP also confirmed that the Vice-Chancellor of AMU given permission to the police to “use the required force.” AMU has also been shut down till January 5, informed the DGP. Massive student protests have erupted across various universities around India against the newly made Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

OP Singh on violence in AMU

UP DGP OP Singh said, “After a few incidents took place on the campus, rumours emerged in AMU, and on the basis of that the students gathered to stage a protest. When the students gathered, police were on an alert and we tried to make them understand the situation and told them to not get out of the campus. However, they started hurling stones after that. Our police force also used tear gas amid the conflict. Our members have also been injured because of the clash. At least 16 to 17 police personnel including senior officers were injured in the clash. We have registered a case as well.”

University shut till Jan 5

“The situation is in complete control now. The university is shut till January 5. We will empty the campus today, there are police on the campus till now. The Vice-Chancellor has called the police and said that the police are allowed to use appropriate force if required. We don’t want the students to act violently, they should carry out things democratically. They should not try to take the law into their hands. We will in no way leave the people who used stones in the conflict. We have only shut down the internet to ensure that all the sources of fake news are barred,” he added.

‘Continuous intensive patrolling’

OP Singh added, “The situation is in complete control. We have kept a 24x7 check on things. There is continuous intensive patrolling. All our magistrates and police officers are on a relentless duty. Meerut, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Azamgarh all these places have Section 144 imposed. However, we have not received any information about a mishappening from any of these regions. There is peace everywhere, the Rapid Action Force and Quick Reaction Team is also on job. We have started marking the anti-social elements and we have also geared up intelligence machinery.”

