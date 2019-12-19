UP DGP Says 'Police Didn't Fire' After 1 Found Dead Due To Bullet Injury Amid CAA Violence

Amid the anti-CAA protests across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, December 19, one person died of firearm injury in KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow, according to PTI. Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), OP Singh said that police didn't fire at all at the protesters and hence there arises no question of anyone dying in police firing. "The firing was not done from our side. I do not know how that death occurred, I do not think it has anything to do with this agitation and police action," said Singh.

'SSP Lucknow will take appropriate action'

"55 people have been arrested in the city following a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), we are scrutinizing CCTV footage. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lucknow will take appropriate action, we will not spare anyone," he added. The DGP further said that the situation is normal in the city, however, some incidents occurred at places where protesters had declared they will gather. "They pelted stones at us and set ablaze OB vans of media. We chased them and fired tear gas, the situation has been controlled," said Singh. Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

Lucknow protests turn violent

Amid rampant protests, Lucknow police used tear gas and batons on anti-CAA protestors when vehicles parked outside a police post were set ablaze and stone-pelting occurred, according to PTI. About 20 people have been taken into custody, said, police officials. Clashes have also been reported from Hussainabad, Daliganj and Teele Wali Masjid and the Chhota Imambara. A state transport bus too was set ablaze in Sambhal while a media OB van was set ablaze in Hazratganj.

The law offers citizenship to Pakistani, Afghan and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants who fled their home countries to escape religious persecution. It covers six minority religious groups, but not Islamic ones. The government has pointed out that the law won't take citizenship away from Indians, denied the charge that it is anti-Muslim, and promised to protect locals' rights in the Northeast, where there are fears of a threat to their social and cultural identity.

