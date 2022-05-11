UP DGP Removed For 'disregarding Duties'; Azam Khan Case Purported Reason Behind Transfer

In a key development, Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goel was removed from his post on May 11 over allegedly 'disobeying orders' and 'disregarding government work'. According to an official statement of the UP Government, Mukul Goel has been removed for 'ignoring his work, not taking interest in departmental work and dereliction of duty'. The officer has been transferred and posted as DG Civil Security.

This is the first time that such a shuffle has been witnessed and a DGP-rank officer has been transferred on the charges of disregarding government duty. Goel was set to complete one year in office in June, this year. Till the time Mukul Goel's replacement is announced, ADG Law and Order (LO) Prashant Kumar will handle the additional charge of DGP.

Azam Khan's case linked to UP DGP's ouster

According to sources, Goel's removal is said to be linked to the UP police's failure to make 'water-tight' cases against Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Azam Khan, which has recently seen the Supreme Court's intervention. Pulling up the UP Government, the SC on May 11 expressed displeasure with the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led administration's approach in dealing with jailed SP leader Azam Khan's case. A three-judge bench comprising justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai, and AS Bopanna has sought a reply from the state on the SP leader's plea in connection with his bail petition in a land grabbing case.

"What is this? Why not let him go. He has been in jail for two years. One or two cases are okay but it cannot be in 89 cases. Whenever he gets bail, he is again sent to jail for some other matter. You file a reply. We will hear on Tuesday," the Bench said.

After a new case was registered against him on the charges of 'forgery' of documents, the Supreme Court questioned the motive of the Uttar Pradesh government. Justice Gavai said, "This chain will continue as and when he is released on bail in one matter, tag him in another FIR and keep him behind bars."

Notably, Azam Khan who is currently lodged in the Sitapur jail managed to secure bail in 87 out of 88 cases on May 10. "He (Khan) has been out on bail in all matters except one for so long, this is a travesty of justice. We will not say anything more," the bench added.

(With Agency inputs)

Image: Twitter/@dgpup