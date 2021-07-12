UP Doctor On Detection Of New Strain: 'Too Early To Say Anything On Kappa Variant'

Although new strains of COVID-19 virus are raising widespread concern, an Uttar Pradesh doctor said on Friday that it is too early to remark on the Kappa version because it is still a 'variant of interest.'

Speaking to ANI, Dr Amresh Singh, assistant professor, and Head Microbiologist at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur said, "It is too early to say anything (on Kappa variant). When we tracked the patient's medical history, we found that he experienced a very high fever and breathing difficulty in a very short span of time. He was admitted in a very critical condition and died after almost 5 days."

He went on to add, "We had sent around 72 samples to IGIB Gene Sequencing Centre in Delhi and received the reports for 30. The Delta variant was found in 27 of them, while Delta Plus was confirmed in 2, and 1 patient had Kappa variant."

As per the statement issued post-Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's routine review meeting, "The Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 was found in 107 samples, while the Kappa variant was found in two samples. Both the variants are not new for the state. The facility of genome sequencing is being increased in the state."

Two cases of Kappa Variant detected in Uttar Pradesh

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh reported two isolated instances of the Kappa version of the new coronavirus that emerged in 2019. The two cases were validated by King George's Medical College in Uttar Pradesh, which just completed genome sequencing on 109 samples.

According to an official report, Delta Plus variant cases were discovered in 107 out of 109 samples taken by experts. According to some reports, there were three cases of Kappa variants in the state. This comes after the disease claimed the life of the first patient identified with this variation, a 66-year-old local.

Genome Sequencing

Whole genome sequencing, also known as complete genome sequencing, or entire genome sequencing, is the technique of determining the entirety, or almost the entirety, of an organism's DNA sequence all at once. It is a process where experts are involved in characterising mutations and tracking disease outbreaks in a laboratory setting.

Difference between Delta and Kappa variants

In October 2020, India was the first to report both of these variations. Delta was designated as a variety of concern in May of this year, whereas Kappa was designated as a variant of interest on April 4th.

Kappa has been described as a double mutant thus far. The Delta variety, on the other hand, has emerged as a global menace. In fact, the Delta variety was responsible for the second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic that ravaged India