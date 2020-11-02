UP Dragon Fruit Farmer Meets CM Yogi; 'earns 8 Times More Than Traditional Farming'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met a farmer from the state who cultivates Dragon Fruit in Sultanpur district. According to news agency ANI, Gaya Prasad Singh is the only farmer in Uttar Pradesh who cultivates dragon fruit in an organic way in the village Koyra Khurd of Lambhua.

According to the farmer, the dragon fruit is actually from Vietnam. Extolling the economic benefits of its cultivation, he said that dragon fruit can be cultivated on a large scale in the state in an organic way.

'Earns 8 times more income than traditional farming'

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Gaya Prasad Singh, a progressive farmer of Sultanpur district. He told Chief Minister that he organically cultivates 'dragon fruit' and earns about 8 times more income than traditional farming," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

"Praising this innovative effort, the Chief Minister told Gaya Prasad Singh that he is an inspiration to many farmers for such innovative agricultural work," CMO said in another tweet.

Vietnam appeals to India to open its market for Dragon fruit

Last month, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau urged the Indian government to create favourable conditions, remove tariff and non-tariff barriers, and simplify administrative procedures in order to facilitate the two countries' access to each other's markets.

During a virtual seminar, "Fruits and food: New trade opportunities for Vietnam and India", held last week, the ambassador appealed to India to open its market for a number of Vietnamese fruits such as longan, grapefruit, durian, and rambutan among others.

The major push, however, was for increasing the purchase of dragon fruit, Vietnam's leading agricultural export to the rest of the world. According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs, dragon fruit accounts for about a third of Vietnamese fruit and vegetable exports. Revenue from dragon fruit exports is nearly four times higher than longan and mango.

Based on data from India-based research firm Mordor Intelligence, Vietnam produced 11,98,854.1 metric tons of the fruit, also known as pitahaya, in 2019 with an estimated export value of about USD 450 million. In Vietnam, the total area used for growing the dragon fruit is approximately 50,000 hectares with the white-flesh variety accounting for more than 95% of production and the red-flesh variety for 4.5%.

For Vietnam, the Indian market, along with that of New Zealand, Australia, and Chile, however, is comparatively new, even as China, Thailand, and Indonesia are the main export destinations of the egg-shaped fruit. India too cultivates the fruit in Tripura, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and West Bengal.

(With ANI inputs)