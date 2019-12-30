UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma Hits Back At Priyanka Vadra Over Saffron Remark

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma lashed out at Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra's jibe at CM Yogi Adityanath over his saffron attire. He said that Congress has a habit of undermining Hindu faith and remarked Vadra's comments as "objectionable". In a reference to Adityanath's saffron attire, Vadra while addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Monday said that 'saffron denoted Hinduism, not violence.'

"I object the Congress leader for teaching Hinduism to our saffron-clad Chief Minister. The leader is unaware of CM Yogi's background of how he had a religious upbringing. Congress party has a habit of undermining the Hindu faith and saffron attire. They have no idea of what this is," the UP Deputy Chief Minister said at a press conference in Lucknow.

In a veiled attack on Priyanka Vadra's half-Italian lineage, Keshav said that the family might have received foreign cultural values and so are clueless about the idea behind saffron. "I think a 20-20 match is going on. We are seeing tension within the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party of losing their vote bank after defeats in local and general elections," the BJP leader said.

Yogi Adityanath on Lucknow violence

Priyanka Vadra's saffron jibe was aimed at Adityanath's 'revenge' comment. On December 19, CM Yogi Adityanath stated that those responsible for the violence had been identified. He added that 'revenge will be taken from them' and that their properties will be seized and auctioned to compensate. His government has since then issued notice to 498 'vandals' and soon the police will identify the protesters and recover the losses.

Those involved in violence have been identified through video, CCTV footage; 'we will take revenge from them'. "Properties of those involved in damaging public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for losses. Violence in the name of democracy not acceptable," said Adityanath.

