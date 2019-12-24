UP Dy CM Exudes Confidence That BJP's CAA-outreach Programme Will Yield Positive Results

The Uttar Pradesh government has started an outreach program with Muslim clerics and leaders over the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). UP Dy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma who led the outreach programme spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday. When asked about the meeting, he said, "I am very happy because there has been a positive change in the attitude of the Muslim religious leaders and its direct effect can be seen in the law and order situation in the state."

'This outreach programme is very positive'

Dinesh Sharma said that people are looking at the Citizenship Amendment Act with a positive point of view. "Misinformation was being spread about this Act and that the government wants to throw out Muslims from India. They were shocked when their doubts were cleared regarding the CAA and they also said that they will let the people know about the reality. I feel that this nationwide outreach programme is very positive." He also said that strict action will be taken against the people involved in violence and the innocent people do not have to worry at all.

'Uttar Pradesh is known for its unity'

During his meeting with the leaders of the Muslim community, Dinesh Sharma asserted that CAA was not violating the right of the Muslim community. On Sunday, he had claimed that Opposition parties were misleading and provoking Muslims against CAA. On Tuesday, he said, "Uttar Pradesh should be peaceful. No matter what happens, it's always the poor who is at loss. Uttar Pradesh is known for its unity, especially our Lucknow is very well-known. False propaganda being spread on social media is not good. The act is not violating the rights of Muslims. Some people are misusing the law."

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had on Sunday said that authorities suspect the role of PFI and Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) in the violence during the anti-CAA protests in the state which claimed 18 lives and left hundreds of people, including many policemen, injured.

Uttar Pradesh violence

15 people including an 8-year-old have reportedly lost their lives amid violent protests against the CAA in the state. Clashes broke out in various parts of Uttar Pradesh including--Meerut, Lucknow, Aligarh, Rampur, Kanpur. The government suspended internet services in some areas and even imposed Section 144 of CrPc to curb the agitation. As per reports, as many as 5,400 people have been taken under custody to date.

