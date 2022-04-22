UP Dy CM Pathak Takes Cognisance Of Missing Staff In Hospital During Surprise Inspection

In a key development, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was seen conducting a surprise inspection in hospitals on April 22. When the UP deputy Chief Minister reached a hospital in Sitapur, he was surprised to discover that six employees of the total 36 were missing from the hospital. Taking serious cognisance of the matter, the UP Deputy CM immediately dialled the in-charge medical officer and instructed him not to repeat this mistake.

UP Deputy CM Pathak, who is also the Health and Medical Education minister in Uttar Pradesh, is currently conducting an inspection drive in the districts of the state. The UP Deputy Chief Minister wishes to conduct inspections in every district. While speaking to the medical officer of Sitapur hospital on phone, the Health Minister not only instructed the medical officer but also stated that there should be strict action against those missing from the hospital during their working hours.

Earlier Inspections conducted by UP Dy. CM Brajesh Pathak

Previously, during the inspection drive, UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak while inspecting a hospital, stressed upon providing better facilities to the patients, as he had earlier heard that patients had been absconding from the hospital due to lack of facilities. The health minister was later informed that there are vacant beds in the hospital. In connection with the same, the UP Deputy CM suggested that the hospital authorities should set up a display board. He added that the display boards should be such that they show how many beds are vacant and how many are occupied in the hospital.

The Health Minister further asked the medical in-charge to make sure that the medical facilities in the hospitals are readily available to the public. He also added that the patients who come with a reference should be provided with all facilities and for every patient, there should be a counter where they are guided according to their needs.

Vaccination drive in Uttar Pradesh

A large number of people in the state have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccinations. The official numbers as per the government site are 31,01,97,119. Out of which 17,01,46,155 people have at least taken a single dose whereas 13,73,83,502 have been administered the second dose of the Coronavirus vaccine. As of April 22, 4,59,895 people were jabbed. The government had recently announced that people above the age of 18 are qualified to be administered the precaution dose, since then 26,67,462 precaution doses have been administered in the state.

Image: Twitter/@brajeshpathakup