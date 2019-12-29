UP Dy CM Backs Meerut SP's 'Go To Pakistan' Remark, Slams Opposition For Spreading Lies

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday commented on a video of senior police officials from Meerut, which is doing rounds on social media. In a video that went viral, a police officer was seen abusing and asking Muslims to go to Pakistan during an anti-CAA protest in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Backing the statement of the SP, DyCM said that the statement is not wrong for "people involved in anti-national activities."

"He (Meerut SP) did not say it for all Muslims but probably to those who were raising pro-Pakistan slogans while pelting stones. Meerut SP's statement is not wrong for the people involved in anti-national activities. The statement is right for those people who are sloganeering against India and supporting Pakistan," Maurya said while speaking to media in Lucknow.

DyCM slams Congress

Various politicians, journalists and other noted citizens have condemned the Meerut cop's behaviour and police excesses against the protestors. Leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, have alleged that police had ransacked people's houses, destroyed private properties in UP.

However, Keshav Prasad Maurya slammed the Opposition parties for joining the anti-citizenship law and said, "Congress and the Samajwadi Party are unnecessarily making the CAA an issue. The CAA is not against the our constitution. These parties are misleading people. They are spreading lies."

Contentious video from Meerut

Amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a video of a senior police officer from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has gone viral where he can be seen chanting communal and inappropriate remarks. The video, reportedly from last Friday surfaced on December 27, shows Superintendent of Police (City) of Meerut Akhilesh Narayan Singh saying: "Go to Pakistan" to the alleged rioters.

In the video accessed, SP Akhilesh Narayan Singh allegedly says said: "Where will you go? I will set this lane right now that you have given me this chance. Pointing at some black and blue badges, the Police officer reportedly said: "These black and blue badges you people are wearing, tell them to go to Pakistan. (Nahin woh to theek hai jo kaali patti aur neeli patti baandh rahe ho unko keh do Pakistan chale jaayein).

