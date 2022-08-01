UP DyCM Signals Outreach Towards Pasmanda Muslims; Sets Target For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Pasmanda Muslims will feature prominently in BJP's plan for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya revealed on Twitter. Taking to the microblogging platform on July 31, he stressed that BJP will endeavour to bag the support of Pasmanda Muslims and traditional Samajwadi Party supporters such as the Yadavs.

According to him, this would help BJP will win the maximum number of seats from UP during the next General election. While BJP didn't give a ticket to any Muslim for the 2022 Assembly polls, Danish Ansari- a Pasmanda Muslim was inducted into the Council of Ministers.

यदुवंशियों,रविदासवंशियों के साथ पसमांदा मुस्लिमों को भी भाजपा के साथ लायेंगे !

2024 में यूपी के हर बूथ में कमल ही कमल खिलायेंगे! — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) July 31, 2022

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP and its allies won 64 out of 80 seats in UP. Historically and socially oppressed on caste lines, Pasmanda Muslims constitute about 80% of the Muslim community. Earlier, sources had revealed that BJP is likely to launch an outreach programme for them after the Monsoon session of Parliament. When UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh presented a report on BJP's astonishing win in the Azamgarh and Rampur bypolls at the party's national executive meeting on July 3, PM Modi intervened and stressed the need to focus on Pasmanda Muslims and their upliftment.

Moreover, he reportedly urged BJP workers to undertake 'Sneh Yatras' to bridge the gap between the party and the people from the deprived sections, especially Pasmanda Muslims. Highlighting the necessity to convince the electorate that BJP is pro-people and pro-development, he advised them to work on new social equations and work towards their upliftment. As per sources, it is an attempt to reach out to people who are not traditional voters.

BJP's political resolution

At BJP's two-day National Executive meeting, a political resolution was passed acknowledging BJP's electoral success in UP, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand. The JP Nadda-led party also revealed that it had supported rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde as the Maharashtra CM for the development of the state and the welfare of the people. Moreover, it called upon people to defeat the "divisive, opportunistic, unprincipled and corrupt politics of dynasty, casteism and regionalism" and promote good governance instead.