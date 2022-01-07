Last Updated:

UP: Earthquake Of 4.3 Magnitude Hits Ayodhya At Midnight; No Casualties Reported So Far

A medium-intensity earthquake was felt near Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in the late hours of Thursday, January 6, informed the National Centre for Seismology.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
ayodhya

Image: Shutterstock/Twitter/NCS


A medium-intensity earthquake was felt near Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in the late hours of Thursday, January 6. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at the magnitude of 4.33 on the Richter Scale at a depth of 15 km and 776 km northeast of Ayodhya. 

As per the update, it took place around 11:59 p.m., however, no damage or casualties have been reported due to it. Taking to Twitter, NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-01-2022, 23:59:22 IST, Lat: 28.14 & Long: 83.14, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 176km NNE of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India."

This came a day after a mild intensity earthquake was felt near Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district on Wednesday which shook several adjoining villages for around 3 to 4 seconds. Apart from that, a moderate intensity earthquake was also felt in Assam's Sonitpur district on Thursday evening. While the intensity of the earthquake was recorded at 3.2 on the Richter Scale, its epicenter was said to be located 4.2 km of Tezpur town. 

Image: Shutterstock/Twitter/@NCS_Earthquake

READ | Air pollution: Delhi govt allows construction, demolition work
READ | UP polls: Amit Shah to address rally in Ayodhya today; visit to Ram Temple on agenda
READ | Stampede at Congress' marathon rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly leaves children injured
READ | AAP cancels rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh amid rise in COVID cases
READ | 5.3 magnitude earthquake hits J&K
Tags: ayodhya, earthquake, Uttar Pradesh
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND