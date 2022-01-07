UP: Earthquake Of 4.3 Magnitude Hits Ayodhya At Midnight; No Casualties Reported So Far

A medium-intensity earthquake was felt near Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in the late hours of Thursday, January 6. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at the magnitude of 4.33 on the Richter Scale at a depth of 15 km and 776 km northeast of Ayodhya.

As per the update, it took place around 11:59 p.m., however, no damage or casualties have been reported due to it. Taking to Twitter, NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-01-2022, 23:59:22 IST, Lat: 28.14 & Long: 83.14, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 176km NNE of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India."

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-01-2022, 23:59:22 IST, Lat: 28.14 & Long: 83.14, Depth: 15 Km ,Location: 176km NNE of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/Puap6pFcB3 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/56BwhxxEDo — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 6, 2022

This came a day after a mild intensity earthquake was felt near Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district on Wednesday which shook several adjoining villages for around 3 to 4 seconds. Apart from that, a moderate intensity earthquake was also felt in Assam's Sonitpur district on Thursday evening. While the intensity of the earthquake was recorded at 3.2 on the Richter Scale, its epicenter was said to be located 4.2 km of Tezpur town.

Image: Shutterstock/Twitter/@NCS_Earthquake