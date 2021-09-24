UP: Eight Police Personnel Injured In Attack

Eight police personnel were injured when a group of men pelted them with stones in Bahraich, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the police personnel went to the busy the Doctor’s Road area to rescue chemist Manoj Sharma, who was attacked over some rivalry by the accused.

Police have arrested three accused, including two brothers, for the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, Mohit Shukla attacked chemist Manoj Sharma with a heavy object over some rivalry while he was closing his shop, causing injuries on the head and hands. The attacker, helped by his father, brother and one other also created a ruckus inside the shop.

On information, police reached the spot but they were attacked by the accused.

SP Sujata Singh said two sub-inspectors and six constables were injured in the incident and are being treated at the district hospital.

Two FIRs have been lodged, one by the chemist and the other by Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar Jaiswal against four people, three of which have been arrested, the SP added.

